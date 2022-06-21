Left Menu

Lucknow: Man, servant arrested for thrashing Dalit delivery boy, spitting on him

According to the complaint filed by Rawat, when he reached the house with the order, a man came out of the house and asked for his name, when he told him that, he hurled a volley of casteist remarks at him, a police officer said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 21-06-2022 23:56 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 23:56 IST
Two men here have been arrested for allegedly beating up and spitting on a delivery boy when they found he was a Dalit, police here said on Tuesday.

The accused refused to take orders from the man and hurled casteist slurs at him, police said. The incident took place Saturday night at Sector H of Aashiyana locality, when Vineet Kumar Rawat went to deliver a food order there, police said. According to the complaint filed by Rawat, when he reached the house with the order, a man came out of the house and asked for his name, when he told him that, he hurled a volley of casteist remarks at him, a police officer said. Rawat alleged that the man refused to cancel the order, spat tobacco juice on his face, and then thrashed him, the officer said.

Ajay Singh, and Vivek Shukla, his servant, have been arrested in connection with the matter, Aashiyana Police Station SHO Deepak Kumar Pandey said.

Besides the two, police have booked 12 other unidentified men, he said.

