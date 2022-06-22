Estonia protests to Russia over violation of national airspace by helicopter

Estonia summoned the Russian ambassador on Tuesday to protest the violation of its national airspace by a Russian helicopter on June 18, the Baltic nation's foreign ministry said in a statement.

"Estonia considers this an extremely serious and regrettable incident that undoubtedly causes additional tensions and is completely unacceptable," the ministry said, repeating calls for Russian troops to leave Ukraine.

