Estonia protests to Russia over violation of national airspace by helicopter
Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2022 01:17 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 01:17 IST
Estonia summoned the Russian ambassador on Tuesday to protest the violation of its national airspace by a Russian helicopter on June 18, the Baltic nation's foreign ministry said in a statement.
"Estonia considers this an extremely serious and regrettable incident that undoubtedly causes additional tensions and is completely unacceptable," the ministry said, repeating calls for Russian troops to leave Ukraine.
