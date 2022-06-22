Lebanon cenbank governor plans to ask new Cabinet to issue currency notes in larger denominations
Lebanon's central bank governor, Riad Salameh, said on Tuesday that he planned to request to issue currency notes in larger denominations once the country has formed a new Cabinet.
"Once the new government is formed, we will send a proposal for a law allowing larger denominations in the Lebanese pound to make it easier to use the pound," Salameh said in a televised interview.
