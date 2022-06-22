U.S. Senate votes to take initial step toward gun legislation in procedural vote
Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2022 07:55 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 07:55 IST
The U.S. Senate took an initial step towards passing the country's first major gun legislation in decades on Tuesday night, voting in favor of a procedural measure that would allow the chamber to consider and vote on the bill this week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The U.S. Senate
Advertisement