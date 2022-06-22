Left Menu

Kerala Health Minister condemns attack on taluk hospital doctor, other staff

PTI | Kollam | Updated: 22-06-2022 10:57 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 10:52 IST
Kerala Health Minister condemns attack on taluk hospital doctor, other staff
Kerala Health Minister Veena George (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Wednesday condemned the attack on a doctor and other staff of a taluk hospital in Neendakara area of Kollam district in the state and said strong action would be taken against the culprits.

The minister also said, in a statement issued on her behalf, that she has sought details from the police regarding the action they are taking and its status.

The statement was issued a day after a doctor, a nurse, security personnel, and other staff of the taluk hospital were attacked and medical equipment destroyed allegedly by three youths.

The incident occurred around 9.30 pm on Tuesday and CCTV footage as well as other recordings of the attack aired on TV channels showed one of the youths, who was carrying what appeared to be an iron rod, abusing the doctor and nurse.

The youth was also heard saying that a couple of days ago when he came with his mother for her treatment, there was a delay in providing medical aid by the doctor and nurse.

An officer of the Chavara police station said they have identified the attackers and would soon arrest them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022