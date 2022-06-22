Britain says casualty rate nears 55% among forces of Donetsk Republic
Reuters | London | Updated: 22-06-2022 11:11 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 11:10 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Casualties have amounted to about 55% of the original strength of the forces of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), one of Russia's proxies in eastern Ukraine, Britain said on Wednesday.
Figures published by the DPR showed that by June 16, 2,128 military personnel had been killed in action, with 8,897 wounded since the beginning of 2022, the British defense ministry said in a daily Twitter update.
Russian authorities have not released the tally of military casualties in Ukraine since 25 March, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia's progress on Popasna axis has stalled over the last week, Britain says
UPDATE 7-Musk threatens to tear up Twitter deal over 'material breach'
Twitter gears up for most ambitious quarter of user growth -internal meeting
Johnson's weakness pins Britain's pound near 3-week lows
Twitter gears up for most ambitious quarter of user growth -internal meeting