UK inflation hits 9.1% in May
Reuters | London | Updated: 22-06-2022 11:35 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 11:34 IST
British consumer price inflation hit an annual rate of 9.1% in May, data showed on Wednesday.
A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a reading of 9.1%.
