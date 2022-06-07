Brazil police open criminal probe into missing British journalist, officer says

Brazilian police have opened a criminal probe and interviewed at least four witnesses believed to be among the last to have seen a British journalist and an indigenous expert who went missing in a remote and lawless part of the Amazon jungle on Sunday.

Guilherme Torres, the head of the interior department of Amazonas state's civil police, told Reuters in an interview that police had opened a criminal investigation and interviewed four witnesses while also seeking to locate freelance journalist Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira, a former senior official with federal indigenous agency Funai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)