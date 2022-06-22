Left Menu

Delhi Police asked to assist minor rape survivor seeking to terminate pregnancy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 14:10 IST
Delhi Police asked to assist minor rape survivor seeking to terminate pregnancy
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has directed the police to provide assistance to a minor rape survivor seeking to terminate her pregnancy.

The court also directed the SHO of Sultanpuri Police Station to ensure that the foetus sample is preserved for DNA profiling. Justice Jasmeet Singh issues notice to the police on a plea seeking to arrest the man, accused of raping the minor, in the FIR lodged on May 17.

The victim's counsel submitted that the minor child was wanting to terminate the pregnancy but the police were not cooperating in helping her undergo the procedure in a government hospital.

He said the minor and her mother wish to preserve the sample of the foetus for matching it with DNA profiling with the blood sample of the accused.

According to the allegations levelled in the FIR, the man had raped the complainant's minor daughter as a result of which she became pregnant.

The court, in its June 20 order, said ''The SHO of Police Station Sultanpuri is directed to provide all assistance to the petitioner and her minor daughter (victim) to get medical treatment for termination of pregnancy if the victim so desires''.

It also said, ''the SHO shall further ensure that the foetus sample is preserved for DNA profiling''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022