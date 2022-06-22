Delhi Police asked to assist minor rape survivor seeking to terminate pregnancy

The Delhi High Court has directed the police to provide assistance to a minor rape survivor seeking to terminate her pregnancy.

The court also directed the SHO of Sultanpuri Police Station to ensure that the foetus sample is preserved for DNA profiling. Justice Jasmeet Singh issues notice to the police on a plea seeking to arrest the man, accused of raping the minor, in the FIR lodged on May 17.

The victim's counsel submitted that the minor child was wanting to terminate the pregnancy but the police were not cooperating in helping her undergo the procedure in a government hospital.

He said the minor and her mother wish to preserve the sample of the foetus for matching it with DNA profiling with the blood sample of the accused.

According to the allegations levelled in the FIR, the man had raped the complainant's minor daughter as a result of which she became pregnant.

The court, in its June 20 order, said ''The SHO of Police Station Sultanpuri is directed to provide all assistance to the petitioner and her minor daughter (victim) to get medical treatment for termination of pregnancy if the victim so desires''.

It also said, ''the SHO shall further ensure that the foetus sample is preserved for DNA profiling''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)