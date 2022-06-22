Sena MLA Nitin Deshmukh returns within hours of arriving in Assam
Shiv Sena MLA Nitin Deshmukh, who arrived here along with fellow party MLAs on Wednesday from Surat, returned to his home state of Maharashtra with five other partymen within hours, sources said, as rebel Sena legislators remain encamped at a hotel here.
Deshmukh, who arrived at Guwahati early this morning in a chartered aircraft from Surat, did not accompany Maharashtra's rebel minister Eknath Shinde and other MLAs to a city hotel where his colleagues were lodged.
After remaining at Guwahati's Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi international airport for a few hours, Deshmukh, along with five Shiv Sena activists, left for Nagpur in another chartered aircraft.
Deshmukh and the five Sena men were part of the 89-member entourage -- Maharashtra MLAs and others -- who had arrived in the city early this morning from Surat.
Deshmukh's wife on Tuesday had filed a missing person complaint at a police station in Akola in Maharashtra saying she suspected a threat to his life.
Deshmukh was reportedly admitted to a hospital in Surat on Tuesday after allegedly being taken ill.
Deshmukh represents the Balapur Assembly constituency in Maharashtra.
