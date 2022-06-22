Left Menu

Delhi HC directs Police to help in terminating rape victim's pregnancy if she desires

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2022 15:28 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 15:28 IST
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Delhi Police to provide all assistance to the petitioner/mother and her minor daughter (victim) to get medical treatment for pregnancy, if the victim so desires and to ensure that the foetus sample is preserved for the DNA profiling of accused. The bench of Justice Jasmeet Singh on June 20, directed the Station House Officer (SHO) of Sultanpuri Police station to provide all assistance to the petitioner and her minor daughter to get medical treatment for termination of pregnancy if the victim so desires.

The SHO shall further ensure that the foetus sample is preserved for DNA profiling of the accused, said the court. Court noted the submissions of Advocate M.K. Verma, counsel for the petitioner/ mother that the minor child is wanting to terminate the pregnancy but the police were not cooperating in assisting the minor girl to terminate her pregnancy in a government hospital where the petitioner and her minor daughter want to preserve the sample of the foetus for matching it with DNA profiling with the blood sample of the accused.

The court direction came during the hearing of a petition seeking direction to SHO Police Station Sultanpuri to arrest the accused person in the FIR dated May 17. In the FIR, one person Yash has been accused of committing rape on the minor daughter of the petitioner, as a result of which the minor became pregnant. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

