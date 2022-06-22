Speeding bus kills two youths, injures another triple riding in UP

Two men were killed while another was injured in a collision between their motorcycle and a bus here on Wednesday, police said.

The trio was on the way to their college in Faridpur in the morning, they said.

A bus from Prayagraj depot hit their bike in Gosaiganj area, they said.

According to police, Divyansh Singh (20) and Daneshwar Singh (23) died on the spot while Kuldeep is undergoing treatment at Trauma Centre of KGMU in Lucknow.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, they said.

