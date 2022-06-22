Left Menu

Speeding bus kills two youths, injures another triple riding in UP

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 22-06-2022 17:12 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 16:41 IST
Speeding bus kills two youths, injures another triple riding in UP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two men were killed while another was injured in a collision between their motorcycle and a bus here on Wednesday, police said.

The trio was on the way to their college in Faridpur in the morning, they said.

A bus from Prayagraj depot hit their bike in Gosaiganj area, they said.

According to police, Divyansh Singh (20) and Daneshwar Singh (23) died on the spot while Kuldeep is undergoing treatment at Trauma Centre of KGMU in Lucknow.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022