Body of middle-aged woman found in locked flat, owner found dead on rail tracks nearby

The body of a middle-aged woman was found in a pool of blood in a locked flat in the Garfa area of the city while the flat owner was found dead on rail tracks over a km away, a police officer said on Wednesday.

The blood-soaked body of the 45-year-old woman, an ayah, who used to work in the flat of the 60-year-old man in the past, was found on Tuesday night, the officer said.

The woman is a resident of the Beliaghata area in north Kolkata and used to visit the man's flat regularly after losing her job.

The cops stumbled across the woman's body after being alerted by her sister who claimed to have been tipped about her death over the phone by a caller in the evening, the officer said. The identity of the caller was not disclosed.

The body of the flat owner, who used to live alone in the flat as his wife and daughter stayed elsewhere, was recovered shortly afterward from rail tracks over a km away from the flat in the Sarat Bose Colony area of Garfa, he said. To a question, if the woman was killed and the man committed suicide, later on, the official said prima facie the woman's death appeared to be a case of murder.

''We are probing the circumstances behind the two deaths if these are linked, and talking to the neighbors, friends of the deceased and their kins,'' he added.

