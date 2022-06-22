Left Menu

Delhi: Special Lok Adalat on June 26 to settle power theft cases

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 19:05 IST
Delhi: Special Lok Adalat on June 26 to settle power theft cases
  • Country:
  • India

Power discom TPDDL will hold a special Lok Adalat on June 26 in association with the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) for on-the-spot settlement of electricity theft and disconnection cases, a spokesperson of the discom said on Wednesday.

Cases that are either pending in any court of law or are yet to be filed in any court will be taken up at the Lok Adalat. Those desirous of settling their electricity theft cases can either attend in person or through their authorised representatives carrying authorisation letter, he said.

The litigants may register prior to the Lok Adalat by calling on 19124 or by writing to eac.care@tatapower-ddl.com, he added.

