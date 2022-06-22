Left Menu

Putin signs decree on new scheme to services Eurobonds as possible default looms

Putin had given the government 10 days to choose banks to handle payments on Eurobonds under a new scheme, which suggests that Russia will consider its debt obligations fulfilled when it pays bondholders in roubles. The failure to service foreign debt due to Western sanctions for what Russia calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine is taking it closer to the first default on international bonds since the Bolshevik revolution more than a century ago.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-06-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 19:56 IST
Putin signs decree on new scheme to services Eurobonds as possible default looms
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan
  • Russian Federation

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Wednesday establishing temporary procedures to fulfil foreign debt obligations, as investors keep a close eye on a potential default.

The Kremlin has said there were no grounds for Russia to default on its debts. Moscow argues it has the funds, but has trouble making interest payments to bondholders because of Western sanctions and accuses the West of trying to drive Russia into an artificial default. Putin had given the government 10 days to choose banks to handle payments on Eurobonds under a new scheme, which suggests that Russia will consider its debt obligations fulfilled when it pays bondholders in roubles.

The failure to service foreign debt due to Western sanctions for what Russia calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine is taking it closer to the first default on international bonds since the Bolshevik revolution more than a century ago. "Obligations on Eurobonds of the Russian Federation will be considered properly fulfilled if they are executed in roubles in the amount equivalent to the value of obligations in foreign currency," the decree said. The exchange rate will be based on the rate on the Russian internal currency market on the day of the payment, according to the decree.

The default could come around the end of June. Russia was due to make bond interest payments on May 27 of $71.25 million and 26.5 million euros ($27.98 million), . Russia said it had transferred the cash to the National Settlement Depository, but sanctions likely prevented it progressing further. To avert default, the money must land in bondholders' accounts within a 30-day grace period.

The finance ministry said last week Russia will pay roubles on its Eurobonds that can be later converted into foreign currency. ($1 = 0.9470 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022