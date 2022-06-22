Left Menu

Eight killed as car collides with auto in UP’s Hamirpur

Eight people, including a child, were on Wednesday killed and at least four injured when a car collided with an auto, police said here. The incident took place on the National Highway-34 in the Makrawan locality of the Maudaha area. The injured were rushed to the hospital where their condition is stated to be stable.

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 22-06-2022 20:11 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 20:11 IST
Eight people, including a child, were on Wednesday killed and at least four injured when a car collided with an auto, police said here. The incident took place on the National Highway-34 in the Makrawan locality of the Maudaha area. The victims were identified as Shyambabu (35), his wife Mamta (30), daughter Dipanjali (7), niece Ragini (15), Pancha (65), Vijay (26), auto driver Rajesh (25) and Rajulia (45), Circle Officer Vivek Yadav said. The injured were rushed to the hospital where their condition is stated to be stable.

