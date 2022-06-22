Eight killed as car collides with auto in UP’s Hamirpur
Eight people, including a child, were on Wednesday killed and at least four injured when a car collided with an auto, police said here. The incident took place on the National Highway-34 in the Makrawan locality of the Maudaha area. The injured were rushed to the hospital where their condition is stated to be stable.
Eight people, including a child, were on Wednesday killed and at least four injured when a car collided with an auto, police said here. The incident took place on the National Highway-34 in the Makrawan locality of the Maudaha area. The victims were identified as Shyambabu (35), his wife Mamta (30), daughter Dipanjali (7), niece Ragini (15), Pancha (65), Vijay (26), auto driver Rajesh (25) and Rajulia (45), Circle Officer Vivek Yadav said. The injured were rushed to the hospital where their condition is stated to be stable.
