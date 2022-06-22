Left Menu

Brazil's ex-education minister under arrest for alleged corruption

Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2022 20:37 IST
Brazil's former Education Minister Milton Ribeiro has been arrested by the Federal Police on corruption charges, President Jair Bolsonaro confirmed on Wednesday, saying the former aide will answer for his actions if he has done anything wrong. "If he is innocent, no problem. If he is guilty, he will pay," Bolsonaro said in an interview with local news outlet Radio Itatiaia.

"The government is collaborating with the investigation. We don't condone any of this," the right-wing leader said. According to a source at the Federal Police, Ribeiro was one of the targets of arrest warrants as part of the operation "Access Paid," aimed at investigating corruption and influence peddling for the release of public funds from the National Fund for Education Development (FNDE), linked to the Ministry of Education.

Local media said an evangelical pastor linked to Bolsonaro was also arrested in the police operation on Wednesday.

