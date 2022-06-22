Left Menu

NIA arrests Myanmarese national from UP's Deoband in human trafficking case

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-06-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 21:31 IST
NIA arrests Myanmarese national from UP's Deoband in human trafficking case
The NIA on Wednesday conducted a search in Deoband town of Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur's district and arrested a Myanmarese national for his alleged involvement in illegal trafficking of Rohingya and Bangladeshi Muslims into India.

The case relates to the illegal trafficking of Rohingya and Bangladeshi Muslims into the Indian territory and settling them with forged documents in various parts of the country, a National Investigation Agency spokesperson said.

The case was registered suo-moto by the NIA in December last year.

On June 4, the NIA had filed a chargesheet against six accused in the case.

During the search, digital devices (mobile handset, SIM cards, memory card) and other incriminating documents have been seized, the spokesperson said.

During investigation, involvement of arrested accused Mazid Ullah, a Myanmarese national, in the conspiracy of transportation of trafficked persons to different places in India had emerged, he said.

He was arrested from Deoband, the spokesperson said, adding further investigation in the case continues.

