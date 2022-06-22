Lightning kills 2 in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

At least two persons were killed when lightning struck them in two separate incidents in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Jole Pingua (64) of village Manada and Sushant Giri (47) of village Allhapani.

While Pingua was returning from a paddy field when lightning struck him, Giri was on his way back to home after taking bath in a river when lightning struck him.

Both were killed on the spot, Phonibhusan Nayak, Inspector-In-Charge of Bisoi Police Station said.

Police registered two unnatural death case and the bodies were sent to Rairangpur Sub-Divisional Hospital for postmortem, Nayak said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)