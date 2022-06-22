Left Menu

Turkey, Saudi Arabia determined to start new period of cooperation - statement

Updated: 22-06-2022 23:17 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 23:17 IST
Turkey and Saudi Arabia emphasized determination on a new period of cooperation in bilateral relations during talks in Ankara, as the two countries aim to fully normalise ties that were ruptured after the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

In a joint statement following the talks between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the country's de facto ruler, and Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan, the two countries said they discussed improving relations and investment in sectors from energy to defence among others.

