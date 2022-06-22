Left Menu

ED quizzes Maha minister Parab for over six hours on second day in money laundering case

Parab reached the ED office located in south Mumbai around 3.45 pm for his questioning in the money laundering probe linked to the alleged violation of coastal regulation zone provisions in the construction of Sai resort in Dapoli beach area of Maharashtras Ratnagiri district, an official said.After the questioning, the minister left the central agency office around 10.30 pm, he said, adding that he has been asked to appear on Thursday as well.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-06-2022 23:41 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 23:41 IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab for more than six hours on Wednesday, the second consecutive day of his questioning, in connection with a money laundering case against him. Parab reached the ED office located in south Mumbai around 3.45 pm for his questioning in the money laundering probe linked to the alleged violation of coastal regulation zone provisions in the construction of Sai resort in Dapoli beach area of Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district, an official said.

After the questioning, the minister left the central agency office around 10.30 pm, he said, adding that he has been asked to appear on Thursday as well. Parab was questioned by the central agency for more than 10 hours on Tuesday. He was summoned on Wednesday morning, but citing the political developments in the state, he had sought more time to appear before it.

Parab, 57, is a three-time member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council and holds transport and parliamentary affairs portfolios.

The ED had raided his premises and those allegedly linked to him in May, after registering a fresh case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against him and others. However, the Shiv Sena leader denied any wrongdoing. PTI DC NP NP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

