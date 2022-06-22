Left Menu

Goa: Guard held for trying to smuggle cocaine into prison

Police on Wednesday arrested a guard posted at the central prison at Colvale village in North Goa for allegedly trying to smuggle in narcotic drugs into the jail, an official said. Talking to reporters, Deputy Superintendent of Police Mapusa Jivba Dalvi said jail guard Suraj Gawade was arrested when he tried to smuggle cocaine for supplying to an undertrial prisoner.

Police on Wednesday arrested a guard posted at the central prison at Colvale village in North Goa for allegedly trying to smuggle in narcotic drugs into the jail, an official said. Talking to reporters, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi said jail guard Suraj Gawade was arrested when he tried to smuggle cocaine for supplying to an undertrial prisoner. The police personnel posted at the prison during their routine checking found the guard in possession of the drugs, he said.

''Five gram cocaine was seized from the accused, who was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act,'' Dalvi said.

This is the second instance in recent times in the state, wherein a jail security staff was arrested for trying to smuggle drugs into the prison.

