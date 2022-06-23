Left Menu

10-year-old dies in freak accident while enacting stunt from video

The parents had not made a PCR call but the hospital informed the police, the officer said.Since it is an incident of accidental death, no case has been registered and proceedings have been initiated under section 174 of the CrPC, he added.The father of the deceased works for an electronics firm, while his wife is a homemaker, the police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2022 14:39 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 14:29 IST
10-year-old dies in freak accident while enacting stunt from video
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 10-year-old boy suffocated to death in a skipping rope accident while trying to enact a stunt he had watched in a video, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in northeast Delhi's Kartar Nagar area around 7 pm on Wednesday when he was at home with his mother, they said.

''The boy used to watch a lot of videos of stunts. On Wednesday evening, while he was skipping inside a room, he tried to perform one such stunt but the skipping rope became wrapped around his neck and suffocated him. He fainted as a result,'' a senior police officer said.

The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The parents had not made a PCR call but the hospital informed the police, the officer said.

Since it is an incident of accidental death, no case has been registered and proceedings have been initiated under section 174 of the CrPC, he added.

The father of the deceased works for an electronics firm, while his wife is a homemaker, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
3
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Korea reports first suspected monkeypox cases, tests underway and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Kor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022