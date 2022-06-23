UK announces new tranche of trade sanctions against Russia
Britain introduced a new tranche of trade sanctions against Russia on Thursday, a notice published on the government website said.
The notice listed new measures including prohibitions on the export to Russia of a range of goods and technology, the export of jet fuel, and the export of sterling or EU denominated banknotes.
