Two arrested with drugs from Kolkata nightclub

Two young men were arrested from a nightclub in Kolkata's Tiljala area during a party, police said on Thursday.
The accused, in their early 20s, were arrested during a raid by the Kolkata Police's Special Task Force (STF) on Wednesday night, they said.
''A polythene containing around 245 gm of ecstasy tablets were seized from them,'' a police officer said.
A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.
