Two arrested with drugs from Kolkata nightclub

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-06-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 14:43 IST
Two arrested with drugs from Kolkata nightclub
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two young men were arrested from a nightclub in Kolkata's Tiljala area during a party, police said on Thursday.

The accused, in their early 20s, were arrested during a raid by the Kolkata Police's Special Task Force (STF) on Wednesday night, they said.

''A polythene containing around 245 gm of ecstasy tablets were seized from them,'' a police officer said.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

