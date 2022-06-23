Left Menu

4 killed as pickup van collides with motor rickshaw in Malda

PTI | Englishbazar | Updated: 23-06-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 15:06 IST
4 killed as pickup van collides with motor rickshaw in Malda
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people were killed and five others injured as a pick-up van collided head-on with a motorized rickshaw in West Bengal's Malda district, police said on Thursday.

The accident happened in Goalbari in Habibpur police station area around 9.30 pm on Wednesday, they said.

Those killed were returning in the rickshaw from Lansa to Manikora after attending a wedding, police said.

The deceased were identified as Abhijit Hansda (4), Sukurmoni Mahato (35), Sukumar Tudu (40) and Amal Mahato (40), they said.

They died while undergoing treatment at different hospitals, Additional Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Sau said.

The driver of the rickshaw was allegedly drunk, police said.

Following the accident, the pick-up van's driver was manhandled by a mob, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
3
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Korea reports first suspected monkeypox cases, tests underway and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Kor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022