4 killed as pickup van collides with motor rickshaw in Malda

Four people were killed and five others injured as a pick-up van collided head-on with a motorized rickshaw in West Bengal's Malda district, police said on Thursday.

The accident happened in Goalbari in Habibpur police station area around 9.30 pm on Wednesday, they said.

Those killed were returning in the rickshaw from Lansa to Manikora after attending a wedding, police said.

The deceased were identified as Abhijit Hansda (4), Sukurmoni Mahato (35), Sukumar Tudu (40) and Amal Mahato (40), they said.

They died while undergoing treatment at different hospitals, Additional Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Sau said.

The driver of the rickshaw was allegedly drunk, police said.

Following the accident, the pick-up van's driver was manhandled by a mob, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)