Two Nigerians charged with plotting to get child to UK to harvest organs

Two Nigerians have been charged with plotting to have a child brought into the United Kingdom in order to harvest their organs, London police said on Thursday. A child has been safeguarded and work was underway to provide additional support, police said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-06-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 15:42 IST
Two Nigerians have been charged with plotting to have a child brought into the United Kingdom in order to harvest their organs, London police said on Thursday. Police said they had been alerted to the alleged plan following reports made of possible offences under modern slavery legislation.

Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55, and Ike Ekweremadu, 60, were both charged with conspiracy to arrange travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting. They will appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court in London later on Thursday. A child has been safeguarded and work was underway to provide additional support, police said.

