2 held for cheating passengers on false promise of getting train tickets confirmed: Delhi Police

Two men were arrested for allegedly cheating passengers on false assurances of confirming their train tickets and fleeing with their valuables, police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Ravi Kumar Mehto (38), a resident of Loni, Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, and Kamlesh Kumar (22), a resident of Shakurpur, said.

The accused used to introduce one of their associates to the victims as a traveling ticket examiner (TTE) in the railways, police said, adding that Mehto was previously involved in two cases of cheating.

On Saturday, complainant Ranveer Kumar, a resident of Bihar, reported that he, along with his brother-in-law, was traveling by metro from Jahangirpuri to the New Delhi railway station to catch a train to Bihar, when the accused befriended them saying they were also going to Bihar, a senior police officer said.

The accused told them that they would get their train tickets confirmed and took them to Sonia Vihar, where another man was introduced to them as a TTE, the officer said.

On the pretext of keeping their valuables safe from miscreants, the accused took the ATM cards, mobile phones and gold rings of the victims, kept those in a handbag and subsequently, fled with the bag, the officer said.

During the investigation, it was found out that the accused fled the spot on a motorcycle, police said.

A trap was laid on Sunday and Mehto was arrested. On the basis of the information provided by him, Kumar was arrested from Shakarpur on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

The ATM cards, gold rings and mobile phones stolen from the victims were recovered from Kumar's possession, the DCP said, adding that efforts are on to arrest the third accused.

