Online prostitution ring busted, 3 held in Greater NoidaTwo women among three held for running prostitution racket in Greater Noida

Three people, including two women, were arrested in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida on Thursday on the charge of running a prostitution ring, police officials said on Thursday. The racket was being operated from a house in the Ansal Golf Link area and they contacted clients over a website, the officials said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 23-06-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 16:14 IST
Three people, including two women, were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Thursday on the charge of running a prostitution ring, police officials said Thursday. The racket was being operated from a house in the Ansal Golf Link area and they contacted clients over a website, the officials said. ''In light of a tip-off, a team of Beta 2 police station busted the prostitution racket being operated from the house. A man and two women involved in the ring were arrested,'' a police spokesperson said. ''Two mobile phones, a Samsung tab, a diary, Rs 6,000 in cash and some other incriminating items were seized from their possession,'' the spokesperson said. Police claimed that those arrested told them during questioning that they provide escort service after contacting clients online. An FIR has been lodged under provisions of the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act, 1956, and further legal proceedings are underway, police added.

