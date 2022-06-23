Left Menu

Philippines says offshore joint energy exploration talks with China terminated

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 23-06-2022 16:30 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 16:16 IST
Philippines says offshore joint energy exploration talks with China terminated
Teodoro Locsin Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Talks over possible joint energy exploration between the Philippines and China in the South China Sea have been terminated, the Philippine foreign minister said on Thursday.

Teodoro Locsin in a speech said the Philippines' objective of exploiting its offshore energy reserves could not be achieved if it were at expense of sovereignty. He did not elaborate on the decision on the talks, which were centered on assets located in the Philippines exclusive economic zone.

China's embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
3
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan
4
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022