Scoreboard: 1st women's T20I, IND vs SL

Sri Lanka Women Innings (Target: 139 runs) Vishmi Gunaratne lbw b Sharma 1 Chamari Athapaththu c Gayakwad b Yadav 16 Harshitha Madavi c Sharma b Yadav 10 Kavisha Dilhari not out 47 Nilakshi de Silva c Kaur b Vastrakar 8 Ama Kanchana st Ghosh b Shafali 11 Anushka Sanjeewani not out 10 Extras: (LB 1) 1 Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 overs) 104 Fall of wickets: 1/1 2/27 3/27 4/54 5/86 Bowling: Renuka Singh 4-0-25-0, Deepti Sharma 3-1-9-1, Radha Yadav 4-0-22-2, Pooja Vastrakar 4-1-13-1, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 1-0-7-0, Harmanpreet Kaur 2-0-17-0, Shafali Verma 2-0-10-1.

