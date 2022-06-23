Putin: Russia ready to develop multilateral cooperation with BRICS countries
Russia is ready to further develop multilateral cooperation with Brazil, India, China and South Africa, and promote the global role of the BRICS countries, President Vladimir Putin said in an online meeting on Thursday.
Putin, speaking to other leaders of the BRICS countries, said the nations could promote global stability.
