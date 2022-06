BRIEF-EMA Recommends Authorisation Of Nuvaxovid For Adolescents Aged 12-17

European Medicines Agency: * EMA: EMA RECOMMENDS AUTHORISATION OF NUVAXOVID FOR ADOLESCENTS AGED 12 TO 17: 23/06/2022

* EMA SAYS USE OF VACCINE IN ADOLESCENTS IS THE SAME AS IN ADULTS, WITH TWO INJECTIONS GIVEN IN A MUSCLE, THREE WEEKS APART. * EMA SAYS CHMP CONSIDERED THAT THE BENEFITS OF NUVAXOVID IN ADOLESCENTS AGED 12 TO 17 OUTWEIGH ITS RISKS. Further company coverage:

