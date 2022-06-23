Left Menu

10 dead, 7 injured as vehicle carrying pilgrims falls into roadside ditch in UP's Pilibhit

PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 23-06-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 20:25 IST
10 dead, 7 injured as vehicle carrying pilgrims falls into roadside ditch in UP's Pilibhit
  • Country:
  • India

Ten pilgrims, including four minors, were killed and seven injured after their vehicle overturned and fell into a roadside ditch in the Gajraula area in this Uttar Pradesh district in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Laxmi (28), Rachna (28), Sarla Devi (60), Hersh (16), Khushi (two), Sushant (14), Anand (three), Lalman (65), Shyamsundar (55) and the driver of the vehicle, Dilshad (35), they added.

The vehicle was carrying 17 pilgrims from Haridwar and heading towards Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh when it met with the accident on the Lucknow highway at around 4 am.

It seems that the driver dozed off and lost control over the vehicle, police said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of the deceased.

The injured would be given Rs 50,000 each, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informed on Twitter.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives and directed officials to ensure proper relief-and-rescue work.

According to police, eight of the victims were killed on the spot, while two succumbed to the injuries in a hospital.

''Seventeen people were travelling in the vehicle. Four minors, three women and three men, including the driver, were killed in the incident,'' Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) Amitabh Rai said.

He said three of the injured were referred from the district hospital here to Bareilly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
4
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022