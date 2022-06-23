Following are the top stories at 9 PM: NATION BOM33 MH-SENA-SHARAD PAWAR Thackeray govt's fate will be decided in Assembly: Sharad Pawar Mumbai: NCP president Sharad Pawar on Thursday said the fate of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra will be decided on the floor of the Legislative Assembly, and the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition will prove its majority in a trust vote.

BOM32 GJ-SENA-SHINDE-MLAS 6 Maharashtra MLAs, Thackeray's emissary to rebels fly to Guwahati from Surat Surat: Amid political turmoil in Maharashtra following a revolt by Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde, six MLAs and an MLC from the neighbouring state arrived in Gujarat's Surat city on Thursday and were later flown to Guwahati in Assam, where party rebels are camping, sources said.

BOM19 MH-LD SENA Sena open to consider leaving MVA if rebels return, hold talks with CM: Raut Mumbai: The Shiv Sena is open to consider quitting Maharashtra's ruling MVA alliance if the rebel MLAs camping in Assam return to Mumbai within 24 hours and discuss their grievances with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, party MP Sanjay Raut said on Thursday, indicating a big shift in stand that surprised ally Congress, while the NCP said it wants the coalition government to complete its term.

DEL64 LD MURMU Murmu in Delhi: meets PM, Shah ahead of filing nomination papers New Delhi: NDA’s pick for president Droupadi Murmu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, a day of hectic activity for the tribal leader who flew in from Bhubaneswar in the morning ahead of filing her nomination papers for the post.

DEL83 AUSTRALIA-CHINA-2NDLD CHALLENGES China 'largest security anxiety' for Australia, India: Australian Dy PM New Delhi: China is the ''largest security anxiety'' for Australia and India and Beijing's actions along the Line of Actual Control in 2020 as well as in South China Sea were reflective of its increasing assertiveness, and like-minded countries must work together in the face of such challenges, Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said on Thursday.

DEL80 ED-LD SONIA National Herald case: ED asks Sonia Gandhi to depose late July New Delhi: Accepting a request for postponing questioning in the National Herald money-laundering case, the Enforcement Directorate has asked Congress president Sonia Gandhi to record her statement with the agency in the last week of July, officials said on Thursday.

DEL69 PB-MOOSEWALA-INVESTIGATIONS Lawrence Bishnoi admits being mastermind in Moosewala killing, says Punjab Police Chandigarh: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has admitted that he was the mastermind in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's killing and was planning it since last August, Punjab Police ADGP Pramod Ban said on Thursday.

DEL91 NIA-CHIEF-LD APPOINTMENT NIA gets regular chief after a year as Dinkar Gupta appointed New Delhi: Former Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta was on Thursday appointed as the new Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), an anti-terror probe agency formed after the 26/11 attack in Mumbai.

DEL81 MOE-NEET-ASPIRANTS No time to prepare, dates clashing with CUET: MBBS aspirants demand NEET postponement New Delhi: Thousands of MBBS aspirants have demanded the postponement of medical entrance exam NEET scheduled on July 17, saying it's ''too close'' to other competitive exams, giving them limited time to prepare. BUSINESS DEL89 BIZ-INDIA-RUSSIA-OIL India's Russian oil imports jump 50 times; now accounts for 10% of all import: official New Delhi: India's crude oil imports from Russia have jumped over 50 times since April and now make up for 10 per cent of all crude bought from overseas, a senior government official said on Thursday.

LEGAL LGM6 KL-HC-ABHAYA-LD BAIL Kerala HC grants bail to priest, nun sentenced to life in Abhaya murder case Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday granted bail to a Catholic priest and a nun convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of 21-year-old Sister Abhaya whose body was found in the well of a convent in Kottayam in 1992.

FOREIGN FGN43 LANKA-INDIA-LDALL DELEGATION India ready to help Sri Lanka's quick economic recovery through promoting investments, connectivity Colombo: India on Thursday assured Sri Lanka that it stands ready to help the island nation's quick economic recovery through promoting investments, connectivity and strengthening economic linkage as a four-member delegation led by Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra met the country's top leadership, including President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, here.

FGN53 RWANDA-JAISHANKAR-2NDLD BILATERALS Jaishankar meets counterparts from Commonwealth countries; exchange views on major international issues Kigali (Rwanda): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met many of his counterparts from the Commonwealth countries here and exchanged views on major international issues and measures for further strengthening cooperation with their countries.

FGN65 CHINA-BRICS-LD XI Chinese President Xi asks BRICS to jointly safeguard world peace; attacks US, EU military alliances Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday called on the BRICS nations to jointly safeguard world peace and tranquillity, and asked them to oppose the ''abuse'' of unilateral sanctions and reject the formation of ''small circles'', in an apparent jibe at the US. By K J M Varma PTI CJ CJ

