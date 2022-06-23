DYFI activist attacked in Kerala, 29 booked

An activist of the DYFI, the youth wing of the ruling CPI(M), suffered grave injuries after being allegedly attacked by workers of the SDPI and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in the district early on Thursday, with the Left outfit calling it an incident of ''mob attack''.

Twenty two-year-old Jishnu, belonging to Dalit community, was attacked allegedly by activists of the SDPI, the political wing of the Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), and the IUML in the wee hours, accusing him of destroying their parties' flex boards.

The incident was reported from the Paloli area under Balussery police station limit.

While DYFI state president V Vaseef termed it as an 'extremist model mob attack', both the IUML and the SDPI have rejected the allegations of their role in the incident. Police said 29 people, out of which 10 identified, have been booked in connection with the incident. They have been charged under various sections of the IPC including 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide), 324 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons and means) 143 (Unlawful assembly) and 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon).

They have also been charged under relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

According to the FIR launched by the police, Jishnu, belonging to the Scheduled Caste community, was subjected to racist slur and attacked using stone and sharp edged weapons like knife and sword.

The culprits also, in their politically motivated criminal act, allegedly made an attempt to kill him by drowning, it said.

Jishnu charged that he was brutally attacked and beaten up by the group. He was later admitted to a government hospital with severe injuries all over the body.

''Though I said I was not aware, they beat me up and forced me to say that my party's local leaders were behind the act. They recorded the video of my statement on a mobile phone after placing a sword in my hand and circulated it via social media,'' he told the media at the hospital. The video went viral on social media.

