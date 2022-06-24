Left Menu

BRIEF-U.S. CDC Advisers Back Moderna's Covid-19 Vaccine For Teens, Older Kids

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2022 00:12 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 00:12 IST
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Panel:

* U.S. CDC ADVISERS RECOMMEND MODERNA'S COVID-19 VACCINE FOR CHILDREN AGED 6-11 YEARS

* U.S. CDC ADVISERS RECOMMEND MODERNA'S COVID-19 VACCINE FOR ADOLESCENTS AGED 12-17 YEARS Further company coverage:

