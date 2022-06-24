Left Menu

Ukrainian forces will have to leave embattled Sievierodonetsk -governor

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 24-06-2022 11:05 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 10:54 IST
Ukrainian forces will have to leave embattled Sievierodonetsk -governor
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
Ukrainian troops will "have to be withdrawn" from the mostly Russian-occupied battleground city of Sievierodonetsk, the regional governor said on television on Friday.

"Remaining in positions smashed to pieces over many months just for the sake of staying there does not make sense," Governor Serhiy Gaidai said.

