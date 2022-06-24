Ukrainian forces will have to leave embattled Sievierodonetsk -governor
Ukrainian troops will "have to be withdrawn" from the mostly Russian-occupied battleground city of Sievierodonetsk, the regional governor said on television on Friday.
"Remaining in positions smashed to pieces over many months just for the sake of staying there does not make sense," Governor Serhiy Gaidai said.
