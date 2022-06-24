Tuition teacher arrested for allegedly beating up four-year old student

A tuition teacher has been arrested by Palluruthy police here for allegedly beating up a four-year-old student for not studying properly.

Police on Thursday arrested 30-year-old Akhil, after a case was registered under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act on the basis of a complaint from the child's parents.

''A case has been registered under Section 324 and 506 of IPC and Section 75 of the JJ Act. We got the complaint on June 22 and arrested him yesterday. He has been remanded,'' police said.

The complaint alleged that the tuition teacher had brutally beaten up the boy and even threatened his mother in case she approached the police.

