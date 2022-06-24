Left Menu

Tuition teacher arrested for allegedly beating up four-year old student

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 24-06-2022 13:03 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 13:01 IST
Tuition teacher arrested for allegedly beating up four-year old student
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tuition teacher has been arrested by Palluruthy police here for allegedly beating up a four-year-old student for not studying properly.

Police on Thursday arrested 30-year-old Akhil, after a case was registered under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act on the basis of a complaint from the child's parents.

''A case has been registered under Section 324 and 506 of IPC and Section 75 of the JJ Act. We got the complaint on June 22 and arrested him yesterday. He has been remanded,'' police said.

The complaint alleged that the tuition teacher had brutally beaten up the boy and even threatened his mother in case she approached the police.

A case has been registered under Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation of the IPC and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act (Punishment for cruelty to child).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022