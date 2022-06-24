Left Menu

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 196 crore mark

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2022 13:42 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 13:42 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 196 crore mark on Friday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed. The Health Minister in its official press release mentioned that more than 3.61 cr first dose vaccines were administered for the age group 12-14 years.

India's active caseload currently stands at 88,284, added the statement. A total of 17,336 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours

The recovery rate currently stands at 98.59 per cent while the weekly positivity rate is at 3.07 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

