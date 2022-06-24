MP: Driver booked, fined for using bulldozer in marriage procession

The police have registered a case and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on a bulldozer driver, whose vehicle was used in a marriage procession in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, an official said on Friday.

Ankush Jaiswal, a civil engineer, chose to sit on a JCB machine, instead of a horse or a car, for his marriage procession in Jhallar village of Bhainsdehi tehsil in the district on Wednesday. Two women family members also accompanied Jaiswal on the bulldozer during the procession, and some photos and videos of the event went viral on social media.

Taking cognisance of the viral videos, Betul superintendent of police Simala Prasad directed officials to book the JCB driver Ravi Baraskar and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 for violation of the Motor Vehicles Act, Jhallar police station in-charge Deepak Parashar said.

JCB machines are meant for commercial use and cannot be used to transport people. Hence, the driver was fined for violating sections 39/192(1) of the Motor Vehicles Act, he said.

Jaiswal had earlier said that he had been working with construction-related machines, including bulldozers, every day as part of his job, which is why he decided to use the equipment in his wedding to make it ''a memorable event''.

