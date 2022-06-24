Minor dies, man injured in wall collapse in Raj's Dholpur
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-06-2022 15:25 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 15:25 IST
- Country:
- India
A two-year-old boy died and a man was injured when a wall collapsed in the Basedi area of Dholpur district, police said on Friday. The incident happened on Thursday night when Ashok who worked as a labourer was laying a tin shed at the site, police said.
The two-year-old boy, Aarush, was buried under the rubble and eventually died, they said.
Ashok, who sustained serious injuries, was admitted to the Dholpur district hospital in a critical condition, they added.
