Minor dies, man injured in wall collapse in Raj's Dholpur

A two-year-old boy died and a man was injured when a wall collapsed in the Basedi area of ​​Dholpur district, police said on Friday. The incident happened on Thursday night when Ashok who worked as a labourer was laying a tin shed at the site, police said.

The two-year-old boy, Aarush, was buried under the rubble and eventually died, they said.

Ashok, who sustained serious injuries, was admitted to the Dholpur district hospital in a critical condition, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)