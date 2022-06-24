Northern Army commander honours 84-yr-old for services as Army porter during 1962 ops in Ladakh

Northern Army commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Friday honoured 84-year-old Army porter Tsetan Namgyal for his services during the 1962 operation in Ladakh, officials said.

Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi is currently on a four-day visit to Ladakh to review the operational preparedness of troops in the Union Territory, officials said.

He was working with Param Veer Chakra awardee Lieutenant Col Dhan Singh Thapa during the 1962 operation in Ladakh.

