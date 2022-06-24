Left Menu

Northern Army commander honours 84-yr-old for services as Army porter during 1962 ops in Ladakh

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-06-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 16:24 IST
Northern Army commander honours 84-yr-old for services as Army porter during 1962 ops in Ladakh
  • Country:
  • India

Northern Army commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Friday honoured 84-year-old Army porter Tsetan Namgyal for his services during the 1962 operation in Ladakh, officials said.

Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi is currently on a four-day visit to Ladakh to review the operational preparedness of troops in the Union Territory, officials said.

He was working with Param Veer Chakra awardee Lieutenant Col Dhan Singh Thapa during the 1962 operation in Ladakh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022