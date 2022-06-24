Left Menu

Poland gets a loan to help it look after Ukraine refugees

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 24-06-2022 16:30 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 16:30 IST
Poland is getting a loan of 450 million euros ($474 million) from a European human rights group to help it cope with the influx of refugees fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Poland and the Council of Europe Development Bank signed the loan agreement Friday.

Some 4.3 million refugees crossed into Poland after Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Poland is providing them with free shelter, social and medical care, education and job opportunities.

Many have moved on to other countries and some have decided to go back home, but an estimated half of the number remain in Poland.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki singled out the European Union earlier this month, saying it's decision-making procedures are “sometimes too slow.” The Council of Europe includes 46 countries, including EU members, and aims to protect human rights, democracy and the rule of law.

