Russia to blame for growing food insecurity, G7 ministers say
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 24-06-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 17:47 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Russia is exacerbating food insecurity with its blockades and bombing attacks on key infrastructure in Ukraine, according to a statement released by the foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) major economies on Friday.
The ministers called on Moscow "to cease its attacks and threatening actions and un-block the Ukrainian Black Sea ports for food exports".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement