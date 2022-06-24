Left Menu

Russia to blame for growing food insecurity, G7 ministers say

24-06-2022
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Russia is exacerbating food insecurity with its blockades and bombing attacks on key infrastructure in Ukraine, according to a statement released by the foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) major economies on Friday.

The ministers called on Moscow "to cease its attacks and threatening actions and un-block the Ukrainian Black Sea ports for food exports".

