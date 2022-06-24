Left Menu

Qatar's Emir heads to Cairo to meet Egypt's President - Amiri Diwan

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 24-06-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 17:51 IST
Qatar's Emir heads to Cairo to meet Egypt's President - Amiri Diwan
Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani Image Credit: President of Russia
Qatar's ruler is heading to Cairo on an official visit to meet Egypt's President, the Amiri Diwan said on Friday, in the first trip to the country since Cairo and Doha agreed last year to end a long-running regional feud.

Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani last visited Egypt in 2015 but met President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi for the first time since the dispute at a summit in Iraq last year.

