Kerala CM condemns attack on Rahul Gandhi's office, assures stern action
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday condemned the attack against Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhis office, and assured stringent action against the culprits.Strongly condemning the attack allegedly carried out by SFI activists, Vijayan said everyone has the right to protest in a democratic manner but such demonstrations taking a violent turn was a wrong tendency.Strongly condemn the attack against Congress MP Rahul Gandhis office at Wayanad. But its a wrong tendency that such protests turn violent.
The protest march of the SFI, the student wing of the ruling CPI(M), against Gandhi's office in Wayanad on Friday turned violent with a group of protestors entering the MP's office and allegedly vandalizing it.
Police have taken into custody eight activists and a police officer was reportedly injured in the stone-pelting and lathi charge following the incident.
