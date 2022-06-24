Haryana CM meets Union Minister Jitendra Singh, flags shortage of officers

Left Menu

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday met Union Minister Jitendra Singh and discussed a wide range of issues, including the shortage of officers in his state.Khattar pointed out that there would be a severe shortage of IAS officers by the end of this year as seven direct recruits and as many promotee officers will superannuate this year.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday met Union Minister Jitendra Singh and discussed a wide range of issues, including the shortage of officers in his state.

Khattar pointed out that there would be a severe shortage of IAS officers by the end of this year as seven direct recruits and as many promotee officers will superannuate this year. He told Singh that due to central deputation and low intake of officers in the state cadre, Haryana is facing some governance problems, according to a Personnel Ministry statement.

The Haryana chief minister brought to the notice of Singh that there are 50 departments in the state which need experienced officers at the helm. Khattar said at present he is assigning two to three departments to one officer, leading to an unnecessary and unfeasible workload.

Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, acknowledged the serious crunch of officers in Haryana and directed the Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to give due consideration to all these issues and examine what best can be done.

He also assured the chief minister that cases of extension of service on a six-month basis will be considered, till the shortage is addressed regularly. Singh also promised to give due consideration to the repatriation of some of the officers from the central deputation.

