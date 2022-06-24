Left Menu

IAF conducts Capstone Seminar for Warfare & Aerospace Strategy Program

During his address, the CAS enumerated that the aim of WASP is to generate strategic thought and understanding amongst IAF officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 19:13 IST
IAF conducts Capstone Seminar for Warfare & Aerospace Strategy Program
During his address, the CAS enumerated that the aim of WASP is to generate strategic thought and understanding amongst IAF officers. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force today conducted the Capstone Seminar at Air Force Auditorium, New Delhi, marking the culmination of the first Warfare & Aerospace Strategy Program (WASP). The seminar was conducted under the aegis of College of Air Warfare and Centre for Air Power Studies. Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Air Staff, delivered the keynote address on the occasion which was attended by senior officers from all three services, air power scholars, academia from principal think tanks, and premier colleges of the country.

During his address, the CAS enumerated that the aim of WASP is to generate strategic thought and understanding amongst IAF officers. He brought out that the program was designed to briefly expose the participants to key disciplines of a nation's Comprehensive National Power, which will enable them to understand the whole-of-government approach and generate independent opinions.

He stressed the need to reassess the IAF's strategic priorities and realign actions to ensure that the service doesn't get left behind. He congratulated the participants and urged them to convert the knowledge gained into workable strategies and to remember that their thoughts would channel not only air power-related strategies but also contribute to making coherent military and national strategies. He also highlighted the fact that while a well-crafted strategy may not guarantee success, absence of a coherent and sustainable strategy will surely lead to failure.

The participants in the seminar presented papers on contemporary topics concerning application of air power in recent conflicts and the changing doctrinal precepts that establish the dominant role of air power in national security.

The seminar also included the release of the revised edition of IAF's Doctrine.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022