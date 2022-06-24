Left Menu

2002 Gujarat riots: Disgruntled officers who made false revelations must be put in the dock, says SC

The Supreme Court on Friday remarked that disgruntled officials of the Gujarat government who made sensational revelations in relation to the 2002 riots only "to keep the pot boiling" must be put in the dock and proceeded with in accordance with the law.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 19:40 IST
2002 Gujarat riots: Disgruntled officers who made false revelations must be put in the dock, says SC
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday remarked that disgruntled officials of the Gujarat government who made sensational revelations in relation to the 2002 riots only "to keep the pot boiling" must be put in the dock and proceeded with in accordance with the law. A Bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar remarked that the testimonies of former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt, late Haren Pandya (former Gujarat home minister), and RB Sreekumar (the then Additional Director General of Police - Intelligence) were only to "sensationalize and politicize" the issue, although, replete with falsehood.

Pandya, the then Gujarat's Home Minister, was shot dead on March 26, 2003, during a morning walk near Ahmedabad's law garden area. The top court relied on the final report of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which concluded that Bhatt, Pandya had set up a false plea of being present in the meeting held on February 27, 2002 where the then Chief Minister allegedly made the utterance.

"We hasten to add that it is only because of the ultra-sensational revelation projected by Sanjiv Bhatt and Haren Pandya, who unabashedly claimed to be privy to the utterances made by the then Chief Minister in an official meeting, the constitutional functionaries and this Court was required to move into action taking serious note of the same," the Bench said. "But, after thorough investigation by the SIT, the falsity of such claim has been fully exposed on the basis of credible indisputable materials collated by the SIT during the investigation in that regard," the bench also comprising Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice CT Ravikumar said.

"At the end of the day, it appears to us that a coalesced effort of the disgruntled officials of the State of Gujarat along with others was to create sensation by making revelations which were false to their own knowledge," the Supreme Court added. "The falsity of their claims had been fully exposed by the SIT after a thorough investigation. Intriguingly, the present proceedings have been pursued for the last 16 years including with the audacity to question the integrity of every functionary involved in the process of exposing the devious stratagem adopted, to keep the pot boiling, obviously, for ulterior design," the top court said.

"As a matter of fact, all those involved in such abuse of process, need to be in the dock and proceeded with in accordance with the law," it remarked. The Bench's observation came while upholding the clean chit given by the SIT to then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi and 63 others in the 2002 riots. The top Court also dismissed the plea filed by Zakia Jafri, widow of former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri, who had alleged a larger conspiracy in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022